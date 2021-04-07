Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021: There are chances that Maharashtra HSC and SSC board exams 2021 might get postponed. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The rising coronavirus cases in India has sent everyone, including the students to panic mode. Recently, students and parents took to their Twitter handle and raised their voice against the board exams 2021 amid the growing concerns of COVID-19. They are requesting the respective education ministers and boards to either cancel or postpone the exams. Now, as the Maharashtra HSC and SSC exams 2021 are scheduled to held from April 23 to end of the May, there are chances that the state government might postpone the exams.

As per a report in the Times of India, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad got in touch with the portal and reacted to the postponement of the exams. Not denying the possibility, she said, "I can’t say anything at this moment but, yes, a final decision will be taken this week itself. I will meet with various stakeholders and see what their views are about exams. Then we will have to seek the consent from chief minister’s office (CMO) as well regarding the final proposal.”

Varsha further added that considering board exams of CBSE and other boards as well, currently, there are three plans A, B and C. 'A' is the initial plan, wherein exams will be held, as usual, examination centres and COVID-19 measure have been increased. Not revealing much about Plan B and Plan C, she was quoted saying, "The rising number of Covid-19 cases is a major cause for concern. So we are finalizing Plan B and C to accommodate all these concerns. For this, views of domain experts are being taken and after that, a proposal shall be put up before the CMO."

Will Maharashtra HSC & SSC Board Exams 2021 be postponed?

After seeing a spike in coronavirus cases, there are chances state government might postpone the exams. Even state education minister Varsha Gaikwad didn't deny when asked regarding the postponement of board exams 2021.

Will Maharashtra classes 9th and 11th students be promoted?

There are chances that class 9th and 11th students might get promoted to higher classes if the graph of COVID cases doesn't go down. The state government is likely to announce the decision in a day or two.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv