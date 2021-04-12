Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021: Making the announcement, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the class 10th board exams will likely be held in June.

Mumbai | Jagran Education Desk: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Monday announced that it has decided to postponed the Maharashtra Board SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams 2021 amid the alarming spike in coronavirus cases across the state. This comes days after the Maharashtra government announced that it will promote class 9 and class 11 state board students without exams.

Making the announcement, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the class 10th board exams will likely be held in June while class 12th students will have their exams in May. She said that fresh dates will be announced by the state board accordingly.

Gaikwad said that the Maharashtra government will also ask the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), IB and Cambridge boards to "reconsider their exams dates" amid the alarming spike in coronavirus cases across the state.

Maharashtra has been reeling from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that claimed the lives of nearly 58,000 in the state. The state has been reporting more than 50,000 coronavirus cases daily over the last few days, raising concerns among the authorities.

Amid the growing spike in coronavirus cases, students in Maharashtra had demanded the state to postpone the class 10th and 12th board exams. Several media reports also claimed that the Maharashtra government has decided to cancel the exams. However, Gaikwad had dismissed those reports, asking the students to visit the official website for information.

"Beware! I’ve got to know that some morphed images of my Twitter handle are being circulated to spread misinformation about exams. Only trust information from official handles and platforms. Please do not fall for any kind of misinformation," she had tweeted earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma