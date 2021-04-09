Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021: Here have a look at the measures Maharashtra Board has introduced if you test COVID-19 positive during the theory or practical exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra is witnessing a grave situation after the second wave of COVID-19 tightened its clutches in the state. The state government has imposed partial lockdown in major cities like Mumbai and night curfews in other parts to curb the outspread of the deadly virus. Now, amid all this, the main concern is board exams of HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10). Amid students requesting the state government to postpone the exams, they announced that Maharashtra Board HSC and SSC Exams 2021 will happen as scheduled. However, they have introduced some relaxations that will ease their stress related to the exams.

When are the board exams for HSC and SSC?

HSC Board Exam 2021 Date: April 23-May 21

SSC Board Exam 2021 Date: April 29-May 20

Here have a look at the measures Maharashtra Board has introduced:

No Practical exams for SSC

Maharastra Board has converted the practical exams into the internal assessment test. Students will only have to submit an assignment that'll be held after the theory exams, that is, from May 21 to June 10. Also, if a student or any of his/her family member tests COVID-19 positive then, he/she will be given extra 15 days to submit the assignment.

Only major papers for HSC practical exam

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state board has limited the number of the practical exam. Students will have to appear for only 5-6 major subjects' practical exams. Also, if a student or any of his/her family member tests COVID-19 positive then, he/she will be given chance to retake the exam within 15 days after they recover from illness. The practical exam will be conducted from May 22 to June 10.

What if a student test positive for COVID-19 during the HSC and SSC Board Exam 2021?

Maharashtra state board has announced special exams for students who test positive during the HSC and SSC theory paper. The special exam will be held after both theory and practical exams, that is, in July at selected examination centres.

