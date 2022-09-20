Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exams 2023 Dates Announced | Check Full Schedule Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has announced the dates for class 10th and 12 board exams in 2023. As per the schedule, the SSC or Class 10 exams and HSC or 12 board exams will be conducted in the months of February and March.

All students can check the detailed schedule of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam on the official website – mahahsscboard.in. The Maharashtra Class 10 board exams 2023 will be conducted from March 2 to March 25. And the Maharashtra Class 12 board exams 2023 will be held from February 21 to March 20.

Students can check the detailed schedule of class 10th and 12th board exams below:

Maharashtra HSC, 12th Board Exams 2023- Schedule

February 21, 2022 English-11 AM to 2 PM

February 22, 2022 Hindi-11 AM to 2 PM German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian-3 PM to 6 PM

February 23, 2022. Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telegu, Punjabi, Bengali-11 AM to 2 PM Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali-3 PM to 6 PM

February 24, 2022. Maharashtra Prakut, Sanskrit- 11 AM to 2 PM

Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic - 3 PM to 6PM

February 25, 2022. Organisation of Commerce and Management- 11 AM to 2 PM

February 27, 2022. Logic, Physics- 11 AM to 2 PM

February 28, 2022. Secretarial Practice, Home Management-11 AM to 2 PM

March 1, 2022. Chemistry- 11 AM to 2 PM

Political Science 3AM to 6 PM.

March 3, 2022. Mathematics and Statistics- 11 AM to 2 PM

Percussion Instruments 3AM to 6 PM.

March 4, 2022. Child Development, Agriculture Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology- 11 Am to 2 PM

March 6, 2022. Co-operation 11 AM to 2 PM

March 7, 2022. Biology, History and Development of Indian Music- 11 AM to 2 PM

March 9, 2022. Geology | Economics

March 10, 2022. Textiles | Book Keeping and Accountancy

March 11, 2022.Food Science and Technology | Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation

March 13, 2022 Bifocal courses Paper 1, Technical Curses Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1 , Fishery Group Paper 1

Education, Multi Skill Technician - Electrical, Multi Skill Technician - Food Processing, Electronics - Field Technician Wireman Control Panel, Power Distribution Lineman,

Specialised sewing machine operator, Plumber, Automotive service technician, Retail Sales Associate, Healthcare, Beauty Therapist, Agriculture, Microirrigation, Technician, Tourism and Hospitality, Customer Service Executive - 3PM TO 6 PM.

March 14, 2022. N/A | Psychology

March 15, 2022. Bifocal courses Paper 2, Technical Courses Paper 2, Commerce Group Paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishery Group Paper 2

Occupational Orientation, Library and Information Science

March 16, 2022. Geography | N/A

March 17, 2022. N/A | History

March 18, 2022. N/A | Defence Studies

March 20, 2022. N/A | Sociology

Students are advised to check the class 10th exam schedule on the official website of the Maharashtra board. Students must NOTE that these dates are tentative in nature and should not be treated as final. As of now, the Maharashtra HSC Exams for 2023 will begin in February and Maharashtra SSC Exams for 2023 will be held in March 2023. A final date sheet for the Maharashtra SSC and HSC exams 2023 will be issued by the Maharashtra State Board once the academic session is near its end.