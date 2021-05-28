Maharashtra SSC Exam Results 2021: The Education Minister also announced that the Maharashtra government will provide financial assistance to those students of classes 1 to 12 who have lost their parents to COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday announced that the Maharashtra Board Class 10th Board Exam Results 2021 will be released by the end of June and the marks will be calculated on the basis of the results obtained by students in class 9th exams and internal assessments of class 10th.

Gaikwad further said that the students who are not satisfied with the results can further appear in Common Entrance Test (CET) later. The Education Minister also announced that the Maharashtra government will provide financial assistance to those students of classes 1 to 12 who have lost their parents to COVID-19.

Earlier, in the light of the covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra board had cancelled the Maharashtra SSC board exams 2021. The Maharashtra Class 10 board exams 2021 were scheduled to be conducted from April 28 to May 21, 2021.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan