New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) on Wednesday declared the SSC or Class 10th board exams results. The MSBSHE released the class 10th scorecard of the students on its official website at mahresults.nic.in.

According to the statement by Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, the class 10th board exam results will be declared by 1 pm on 29 July 2020, Wednesday (today). She had earlier informed the media that the results will be released by the Maharashtra board before the end of July.

The Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams, which were scheduled to be held from March 3 to March 23, were affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown prompting the cancellation of Geography exam. The evaluation was done based on the average marks of the papers for which examination was conducted.

Other than the official board website mahresult.nic.in, students can also check their results on Jagran Josh.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2020 online:

Log on to the official website mahresult.nic.in

Students can also visit Jagran Josh to check the results

to check the results Click on the icon named Maharashtra SSC result 2020

Enter the roll number and other details required

Your Maharashtra SSC result will be displayed on the screen which can be downloaded for future reference.

Over 17 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th exams this year. In 2019, the overall pass percentage of the Maharashtra SSC stood at 77.10 per cent. Girls outshone boys last year with a pass percentage of 82.82 per cent. Boys' pass percentage was at 72.18.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta