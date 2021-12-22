New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: As the cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron continue to rise in India, the Maharashtra government is likely to decide on closing schools again after recently reopening them for students, said the state education minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad on Wednesday (December 22). Currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron cases in the country.

“If Omicron cases continue to rise, we may take a call to shut the schools again. We are monitoring the situation”, news agency ANI quoted Gaikwad as saying.

Physical classes for schools in the western state resumed from the first day of the month for standards 1-7 in the urban areas and 1-4 in the rural areas. However, in Pune, classes from 1 to 7 resumed on December 16.

"We have decided to resume classes for standard I to VII in the Pune Municipal Corporation area from December 16. Parents should take note of this," Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had said in official order.

This was followed by the resumption of physical classes, on October 4, for students in classes 8-12 in the urban regions, and classes 4-12 in the rural ones.

Furthermore, while announcing the reopening of schools, Gaikwad had said that school authorities will ensure that only 15 to 20 students are accommodated in a classroom. However, even after the reopening of schools, the online classes system was not removed. Also, schools in the state have been running in shifts of three to four hours and students are been called in groups, as a precautionary measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday (December 21) reported 825 new COVID-19 cases including 11 Omicron variant infections and 14 deaths. The overall case tally rose to 66,50,965 and the death toll due to the pandemic reached 1,41,367. On December 20, the state had reported 544 new COVID-19 infections but no Omicron case, and four fatalities, the lowest since April 1, 2020. Nationally, at least 213 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported thus far, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. These have been reported from 15 states and Union territories.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha