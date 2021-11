Mumbai | Jagran Education Desk: Primary and Secondary schools will reopen across Maharashtra from December 1, 2021, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told news agency ANI on Thursday. The schools in rural areas will reopen for Classes 1 to 4 whereas they will reopen for Classes 1 to 7 in the urban areas of the state of Maharashtra.

“After discussing with Chief Minister, cabinet and paediatric task force, state cabinet has decided to re-open schools from Classes 1-4 in rural areas and Classes 1-7 in urban areas from 1st Dec. We're committed to safe resumption of schools,” Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told news agency ANI.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma