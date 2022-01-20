Mumbai | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra School Education Minister on Thursday announced that Schools in the state will reopen for Classes 1-12th on January 24, with COVID protocols. Varsha Gaikwad, School Education Minister further said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray has agreed to the school reopening in the state.

Pre-Primary Schools in the state will also commence from Monday, i.e January 24, added School Education Minister. Schools shall commence on Jan 24 only wherever Covid cases have been reduced. However, Covid's appropriate behavior and SoPs issued by the government must be followed, announced state education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

From 24 (January) we will be reopening schools for classes 1-12th with COVID protocols; CM has agreed to our proposal: Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister pic.twitter.com/Tji4l8Y0AF — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

The announcement of school reopening in the state comes a few days after Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that in the next 10-15 days, the government will take a call on resuming physical classes across the state.

Earlier, on January 8, Maharashtra schools were ordered to shut down and shift to online classes in view of an increasing number of Covid cases in the state and amid fears of the Omicron variant. The government had ordered schools to remain close till Feb 15 but now as per the announcement physical classes in school will begin early.

The decision has been taken following requests from parents and other stakeholders, However, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on January 16 had hinted at reopening of educational institutions but assured that the final call will be of Maharashtra CM.

"Demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss. We will consider it after 10-15 days as there is a low (rate of) infection among children. The chief minister will take the final call in this regard," Health Minister Tope had said.

