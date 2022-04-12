Mumbai | Jagran Education Desk: The School Education Department of Maharashtra on Monday issued a circular and announced the dates for summer vacations in schools. Schools in Maharashtra for classes 1 to 9 and 11 would be closed for summer vacations from May 2. As per the circular, this year's summer vacations in Maharashtra schools would be of 1 month and 10 days as schools will remain closed till June 12, 2022.

According to the circular issued by the state's school education department, the next academic session in the state will begin on June 13 except in Vidarbha, where the educational institutes will reopen on June 27 owing to high day temperatures in the region during the period.

As for the examinations for Classes 1 to 9 and class 11, the schools would conduct offline examinations after a gap of two years in Maharashtra. Also Maharashtra SSC, HSC examinations 2022 have already been conducted by the state board. School Education Department has stated that the results for Classes 1 to 9 and 11 would be declared on April 30.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2022 results for board exams of classes 10 and 12 is likely to get released in the month of May 2022. An announcement regarding the same is likely to be made soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of the Maharashtra Board.

Also, it is likely that as per district-level education officials, the number of days from summer or Diwali vacations can be reduced if if there is a demand to increase Christmas or Ganapati festival holidays, locally. But, as per the School Board total holidays in an academic year should not exceed 76 days.

