Maharashtra | Jagran Education Desk: While several states in the country are now reopening schools for children, the COVID Task Force in Maharashtra is stressing to vaccinate teachers and non-teaching staff on a priority basis before the resumption of educational institutions. Maharashtra Minister of State for school education, Bacchu Kadu, mentioned that a meeting regarding reopening of schools will take place in two days, and then the decision over the matter will be taken.



"Schools have started in other states of the country and should be started in the state as well. But the decision will have to be taken carefully considering the fact that Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases after Kerala,” Kadu as quoted by Hindustan Times said.



Maharashtra had been the worst hit state during the first and second Covid waves. In order to avoid the spike of Covid-19 cases once again, the pediatric task force wants to make sure that the school authorities should be fully prepared with safety measures for the students.



“We also want the schools to be reopened but with certain precautions as we are concerned about their health. Children are definitely suffering from mental health issues and nutrition and thus schools should be reopened but in a safe environment," Dr. Bakul Parekh, a member of the pediatric task force, as quoted by Hindustan Times, said.



"If possible, schools with online teaching infrastructure can simultaneously hold physical as well as online classes. Students can attend (in-person) classes by rotation,” he further added.



Earlier in the month of July, the government had given a go-ahead to the schools located in the rural areas to re-open physical classes for students of 8th to 12th. However, areas with minimal COVID cases were granted permission.



Apart from vaccinating teachers and non-teaching staff the pediatric task force also suggested that all the classes should be sanitized regularly and social distancing should be followed. In order to avoid crowding, students should be divided into two sets of batches and called to attend the school on alternative days.



Maharashtra has registered a total number of 64.7 lakh Covid cases whereas the fatalities numbers have reached 1.38 lakhs. Meanwhile, the state still has above 50,000 active cases.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen