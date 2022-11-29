Maharashtra Police Bharti 2022: Over 11 Lakh Applications For 18,331 Vacancies; Last Date To Apply Tomorrow

The Maharashtra Police department is conducting recruitment drive to fill 18,331 vacant posts in the state. The department has received over 11 lakh applications for 18,331 posts of constable, driver, as well as personnel in the States Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Till Monday, application forms submitted by the candidates reached 10.5 lakh.

As lakhs of candidates tried to log on to the official website to fill out the form, there were issues like slowing down of the website, but they were rectified by the department. Candidates can apply at– mahapolice.gov.in.

According to the officials, many of the candidates tried to register on the website late at night to fill out their application forms. Online application registration started on November 9 and tomorrow is the last date to apply for the application form. The recruitment drive is being conducted for the years 2020 and 2021. Posts of the police constable, police driver constable and of the armed force in the SEPF are to be filled.

For Maharashtra Police Driver posts, candidates should have a driving license along with experience. The candidates should have passed the class 12 recognised board. The age limit of aspirants should be between 18 to 28 years to seat in the examination. Candidates will be selected on the basis of, Written test, Physical Endurance Test, Character Certificate Verification and Medical Tests.

The Maharashtra police exam will be of total 100 marks and candidates need to score at least 40 marks to qualify for it. The physical test will be 50 marks and the candidates have to score 50 per cent marks to make it to the merit list.

Maharashtra Police Constable Bharti 2022: Vacancy Details

Police Constable - 14,956 posts

SRPF Police Constable -1,204 posts

Driver Police Constable - 2,174 posts