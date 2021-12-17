New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is going to conduct the Maharashtra HSC and SSC Board Exam 2022 from March 4 and March 15, 2022, respectively. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad confirmed the news and said that the Maharashtra Board Exam 2022 will be held in an offline mode.

"The health & well-being of students remains our priority. To ensure a conducive environment for the students,we held a series of consultations with schools, principals, headmasters,teachers &experts regarding the assessment mode & exam schedule. Their suggestions were incorporated," Gaikwad's tweet read.

Maharashtra HSC & SSC Board Exam 2022: Date Sheet

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2022: From March 4 to April 7, 2022 (Click here for complete datesheet)

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022: From March 15 to April 18, 2022 (Click here for complete datesheet)

Maharashtra HSC 2022 Result: Second week of June 2022, Tentative

Maharashtra SSC 2022 Result: Second week of July 2022, Tentative

Talking about the practical and viva assessments, it would be conducted by the state board from February 14 to March 3 for HSC and February 25 to March 14, 2022, for SSC.

Maharashtra HSC & SSC Board Exam 2022: Syllabus

Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, Maharashtra Board has decided to reduce the syllabus for classes 1 to 12 by 25 per cent. The questions will be asked as per the new syllabus issued by the state board.

Maharashtra HSC & SSC Board Exam 2022: Guidelines

- Students must prepare for the board exams according to the reduced syllabus.

- At the exam hall, maintain social distancing, wear a face mask, face shield, and carry a hand sanitiser.

- Reach the exam centre allotted to you at least an hour earlier to avoid last-minute problems.

- Facing problems while preparing for exams, consult your teacher

- Must carry admit card

- Students who have contracted COVID-19 ahead of board exams or days before the exam must inform their school.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Board will soon release a detailed exam schedule on its official website-- mahahsscboard.in.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv