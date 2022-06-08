Mumbai | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate, HSC or Class 12 on Wednesday, June 8th. Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad shared this info on her official Twitter account. The result was announced on June 8, 2022, Wednesday at 1:00 PM. Maharashtra Board Exams 2022 were held in the month of March this year.

As many as 94.22% of students have cleared the exam. The mark sheets will however be available at 1 pm. This year, girls have outperformed boys. Out of the total female students who appeared for the exam, 95.35% have passed and out of the total male students who took the exam, 93.29% passed. As many as 14,39,731 students appeared for the examination out of which 13,56,604 students passed.

Now, that the result is declared, Maharashtra Board students can check their results on the official website-- mahahsscboard.in. or on are mahresult.nic.in and hscresult.mkcl.org.

Here are steps to download Maharashtra HSC Result 2022:

Step1: Visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in

Step2: On the website, click on the 'HSC 12th exam result 2022' link

Step3: Students have to enter their log-in credentials including roll number and date of birth.

Step4: After entering the required details, the HSC exam 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step5: Download the results and take a printout for future purpose

In 2022, a total of 14.85 lakh students appeared for the HSC examination this year, including 8.17 lakh boys and 6.68 lakh girls. The MSBSHSE HSC exams were conducted between March 4 and April 7, 2022.

In 2021, the pass percentage in the HSC exam was 99.63 per cent. The pass percentage for the Science stream, Arts and Commerce stream was 99.45 per cent, 99.83 per cent and 99.91 per cent respectively. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the HSC exam was cancelled in 2021. Moreover, the 30:30:40 formula was used to prepare Maharashtra HSC Result 2021. In the year 2020, the Maharashtra Board Exams were cancelled too.

Posted By: Ashita Singh