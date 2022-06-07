New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 results will be announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday. This news was announced by Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad on her official Twitter account. This year, over 15 lakh students appeared in the Higher Secondary Certificate exams. The students can check their results on the official website.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Date and Time

The result will be announced on June 8, 2022, Wednesday at 1:00 PM. Maharashtra Board Exams 2022 were held in the month of March this year.

On her official Twitter account, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the result will be announced tomorrow at 1 PM.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Websites to Check the Result

Students who appeared in the Maharashtra HSC exam can check their results on the official website mahahsscboard.in. The other websites are mahresult.nic.in and hscresult.mkcl.org

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: How to Check the Result

Follow these step by step guidelines to check the result

First, go to the official website- mahahsscboard.in

On the website, click on the 'HSC 12th exam result 2022' link

Students have to enter their log-in credentials including roll number and date of birth.

After entering the required details, the HSC exam 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Download the results and take a printout for future purposes.

In 2021, the pass percentage in the HSC exam was 99.63 per cent. The pass percentage for the Science stream, Arts and Commerce stream was 99.45 per cent, 99.83 per cent and 99.91 per cent respectively. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the HSC exam was cancelled. Therefore, the internal assessment marks of 10th, 11th, and 12th were taken into the account to prepare the 2021 result. Moreover, the 30:30:40 formula was used to prepare Maharashtra HSC Result 2021.

