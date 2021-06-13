Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: MSBSHSE is expected to declare the results by the end of July or early August. Scroll own to know

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) cancelled the HSC or class 12 board exams 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. This decision came after the Central government announced the cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exams 2021. Ever since HSC boards have been cancelled, students are eager to know the evaluation criteria on which they will be marked.

MSBSHSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Evaluation Criteria

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, on Friday, announced that the students will be marked on the basis of their internal assessment, that is, UT, half-yearly and pre-board exams. Announcing big relief for the students, she further added that this year, all the class 12 students will be passed. Yes, you read that right, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the education department has decided to pass all the students based on the internal assessment. The state board is expected to announce the evaluation criteria soon.

Taking to Twitter, Varsha wrote, "Update: Following the cancellation of state board exams for Std XIIth due to the pandemic, the government has permitted the board to pass ALL Std XIIth students based on internal assessments. Here's the copy of the GR on Maharashtra HSC Result 2021."

कोरोनाचा वाढता संसर्ग व त्यातून विद्यार्थ्यांच्या आरोग्याला उद्भवणारा धोका लक्षात घेता २०२०-२१ या शैक्षणिक वर्षातील इ. १२ वीच्या परीक्षा रद्द करण्याबाबतचे शासकीय आदेश आज काढण्यात आले. (१/२) pic.twitter.com/iSKFeHMqtC — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 11, 2021

MSBSHSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Result Date

As per reports, the Maharashtra board is expected to declare the results by the end of July or early August. However, it is yet not confirmed as everything depends on the declaration of SSC or class 10 results 2021.

Meanwhile, talking about the class 10 board exam, the state board cancelled the exam earlier and revealed that the students will be marked on the basis of their internal assessment. The results of the class 10 students are likely to be declared on July 15, 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv