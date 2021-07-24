In its official notice, the state board has informed that candidates and their parents can find the necessary information about the Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 on its official website -- mahahsscboard.in.

Mumbai | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education -- which is popularly known as MSBSHSE -- will unlikely declare the Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 on July 25. It is because of the fact that the state board has extended the deadline for marks entry by the schools.

The notice says that schools have been asked by the Maharashtra board to complete the evaluation process by July 24. It says that they won't have the facility to do so after the deadline.

Like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the state board was forced to cancel the Maharashtra HSC Exam this year in wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

It later said that the results of the candidates would be declared on an assessment criteria which is similar to CBSE's 40:30:30 evaluation formula. Students will be evaluated on the basis of their Class 10, Class 11, and Class 12 internal examination results.

Last year, the Maharashtra board witnessed an overall percentage of 90.66 in class 12th exams. However, it is expected that this year students will reach the milestone of 100 per cent in Maharashtra HSC Result. The official website of the board which is given above has shared Notice 1 and Notice 2. Students should regularly check the website for more updates.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen