Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021: It is reported that Maharashtra Board will declare the MSBHSE HSC or Class 12 Result 2021 at the end of the month.

Mumbai | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) is expected to confirm the declaration date and time of Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 today, July 29, 2021. It is reported that Maharashtra Board will declare the MSBHSE HSC or Class 12 Result 2021 on July 30, 2021, at 1 pm. However, neither state education minister Varsha Gaikwad nor the state board has confirmed the date and time.

Maharashtra cancelled HSC or Class 12 board exam 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. Varsha Gaikwad said that the health of students is their priority amid the pandemic. This year nearly 16 lakh students registered for the HSC board exam 2021.

Where to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2021?

Once announced, students will be able to check their results on the official website of the state board-- mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Assessment Criteria

Since the exam was cancelled, the Maharashtra board has carefully laid down the evaluation criteria to mark the students. As per the criteria, 40 per cent weightage will be given to pre-board, half-yearly, unit tests and internal assessment held in class 12. Average marks out of 'best of three' subjects in class 10 and the remaining 30 per cent for class 11 final result.

Students who will not be satisfied with their Maharashtra HSC Result 2021, can appear for offline exams, and the details regarding the same will be announced once the result is declared.

Last year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 90.66 per cent. This year, the state board is expected to achieve a 100 per cent pass percentage as the board exam was cancelled.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of the Maharashtra Board or English Jagran for the latest updates on Maharashtra HSC Result 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv