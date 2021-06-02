Maharashtra HSC Exams 2021: After CBSE cancels class 12 board exams 2021, now all eyes are on the Maharashtra government. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the growing concern around the class 12 board exams 2021, CBSE has cancelled the exams keeping in mind the safety of students due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly after this announcement, CISCE and Haryana Board BSEH also cancelled the board exams. Now all eyes are on the Maharashtra government. Welcoming CBSE's decision, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad assured that the department will soon announce the decision regarding Maharashtra HSC or class 12 exams keeping in mind the safety and health of the students.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she dropped series of tweets and wrote that class 12 exams are an important milestone, and due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the state education department is keeping the students well being at the top priority.

The Maharashtra government had earlier to the Bombay High Court that the state will take a decision after the centre's announcement regarding class 12 board exams. It further added that the "no-examination route" for students will be examined by the state education department amid the ongoing pandemic.

“In view of the current status of the pandemic, projections that children are vulnerable to newer strains and the anxiety among them, the Maharashtra government had demanded that a "Non-Examination Route" be considered for Std XIIth students,” Gaikwad tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier, CM Uddhav Thackeray had requested PM Modi for a Uniform Policy on the class 12 board exams 2021. Meanwhile, CBSE will soon release the passing criteria for class 12 students of the 2020-21 academic session.

However, some states, including Gujarat and West Bengal, are all set to conduct the class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Chhatisgarh has allowed the students to appear for the exams from home and submit all the answer sheets within five days.

