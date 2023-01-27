Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023: Class 12 Admit Card Released At mahahsscboard.in; Here’s How To Check

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune on Friday released the admit card for the Class 12 board exam. The class 12 board exam will commence from February 21. The head of the school can download the Maharashtra class 12 admit card at– mahahsscboard.in.

According to the official schedule, the Board will conduct the class 12 board exams from February 21 to March 20, 2023. The examination will begin with the English (01) subject paper, followed by Hindi, German, Japanese, Chinese, and Persian on February 22. The exams will be held in two shifts including the first shift (morning) will commence from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift (evening) will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Students who are going to appear for the board exam this year are advised to keep a hard copy of the admit card and also check carefully the details printed on it to avoid any problems on the examination day. Candidates have to bring the admit card along with valid id proof to the exam venue.

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Maha HSC hall ticket’ under the login for the institute section on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Now candidates need to login credentials such as username and password.

Step 5: Candidates can check their admit card.

Note: Download and printout the admit card for future reference.