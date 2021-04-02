Maharashtra HSC Admit Card 2021: Maharashtra Board is going to release the admit card for HSC or Class 12th board exams. Scroll down to know

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state board is going to release the admit card for HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) or Class 12th board exams. As per reports, the board will release the admit card on April 3, that is, tomorrow. Students, who will be appearing for the board exams, are required to visit their respective schools to collect the admit card.

Maharashtra board has instructed Junior colleges and schools to download the HSC admit cards from the official website of Maharashtra board--mahahsscboard.in. They can download it by using the school's username and password, for the same schools and colleges are required to contact their divisional board office. After downloading, schools and colleges must get all the admit cards signed by the principal.

Schools & Junior Colleges should remember these key points before issuing HSC Admit Card 2021

1. The admit cards or hall tickets must be signed by either the principal or headmaster of the institution.

2. Correction regarding student's name, photo and signature should be done by schools and colleges.

3. Correction regarding the medium of exam or subject should be done by schools and colleges in consultation with the Divisional Board.

4. If the digital photo on the admit card is defective, then a physical photo can be affixed. However, it student must get it signed by the principal, otherwise, they won't be allowed to sit for the exams.

5. In case a student misplaces his/her admit card, then a duplicate HSC Admit Card 2021 will be issued with a remark.

If students or the authorities of schools and colleges are facing difficulties or confusion, then they can visit the official website or respective divisional board.

Meanwhile, the board exams of HSC or Class 12 will commence on April 23 and will conclude on May 21.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv