New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The notification for First Year Junior College or Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022 is likely to release today (May 1). The mock registration for class 11 admissions is expected to take place from today (May 1). Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website --- 11thadmission.org.in.

This time, Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022 are likely to take place in several parts. According to a media report, the mock round for class 11 admissions is expected to begin today and will continue up to May 14, 2022. Candidates must note that the actual FYJC application forms will be released, on May 17, 2022.

Students must keep in mind that this 11th mock admissions round is not the final one. The mock admission is only taking place to give students an idea of how the actual admission process will be. This mock admission form will help students to minimise any mistakes on the form.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website as the class 11 mock admissions are expected to be uploaded shortly. Further, students will be given a choice to select a region in order to apply online. The given regions are Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Amravati.

It should also be noted that the form filling will be conducted in two parts. While part 1 will be conducted once the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022, are declared, part 2 will be held once the Maharashtra SSC Result is declared. Students should note that in part 2, they have to submit their college preference.

The schedule has given above for Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022 is tentative in nature and changes may take place anytime. Students are advised to check the official website for more information.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen