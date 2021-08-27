Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: Candidates are required to register for the allotted college by August 30, 2021, at 6 PM. Here's step-by-step process to check merit list

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) or Class 11 First Merit List 2021 would be released by the School Education and Sports Department of the State Government today, August 27. The first cut-off list will be released separately for each division--Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Nagpur and Amravati. The students can check the merit list and name of allotted colleges by visiting the official website-- 11thadmission.org.in.

This year, a total of 3,75,351 students registered for the Maharashtra FYJC, out of which 3,06,111 applications were accepted for the first round of admission.

How to check Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website --11thadmission.org.in

Step 2: Select the region -- Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, or Amravati

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as ID and password

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: The merit list will be displayed on the screen. View the allotment result

Maharashtra FYJC Admission Process 2021

After viewing the merit list, eligible students can apply for Class 11 or FYJC online. They are required to register for the allotted college by August 30, 2021, at 6 PM. After the candidate has uploaded the documents, they will be verified and will be then, approved or confirmed.

Talking about fee payment, it will continue via online mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state. This year, as many as 99.95 per cent of Maharashtra Board Class 10 students passed the exam. Seeing this, it is expected that this year's merit list might see a rise than the previous year.

While announcing the date of FYJC admission merit list date, state Education Minister Ms Gaikwad said that three more lists will be released by September 12, 2021.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website of the Maharashtra Board or Jagran English for the latest updates.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv