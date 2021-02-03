Colleges across Maharashtra will be reopen from February 15 with 50 per cent capacity, over 10 months after they were indefinitely shut following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Colleges across Maharashtra will be reopen from February 15 with 50 per cent capacity, over 10 months after they were indefinitely shut following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the state's Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced on Wednesday.

Samant added that the rule for mandatory 75 per cent attendance in a semester will be waived off for this year, news agency ANI reported.

The state has already reopened classes for students of grades 5 to 12 after keeping them shut for over 10 months. Schools were reopened relatively earlier for grades 9 to 12 than for 5 to 8 in view of the impending board exams, the dates for which were announced by the country's Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal earlier this week.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected COVID-19 state in the country, with over 2 million cases. The daily caseload and deaths from the infection have reduced significantly over the past few weeks. The state added just 1,927 cases on Tuesday, while 30 people succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours.

With daily national tally hovering near 10,000 and the inoculation drive kicked off, several states and Union Territories have reopened educational institutions, or announced plans for the same. Gujarat reopened colleges, and schools for higher classes from January 11, while Rajasthan too reopened medical colleges, paramedical colleges and nursing colleges on the same day.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja