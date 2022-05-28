New Delhi | Jagran Eduction Desk: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is expected to declare the Maharashtra HSC Results 2022 in the second week of June. A tentative date has been shared by the officials, and based on the information the board is likely to announce the results by June 10. Students who appeared in the exams are advised to keep a close eye on the official website regarding result declaration. Once the results are out, students can check and download results from the official website of the education board --- maharesults.nic.in

However, students should note that the education board is yet to announce an official date and time regarding the result declaration. Meanwhile, 15 lakh students are eagerly waiting for their Maharashtra HSC Results 2022.

As per local reports, the evaluation process for the Maharashtra Board Results 2022 will be completed by today. Earlier the evaluation process faced delay as several teachers boycotted the SSC, HSC Result evaluation process. However, after the education board stepped in, the evaluation process was resumed.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your results (once declared), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to check the Maharashtra HSC exam 2022 results?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- maharesults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to click on the 'latest notification' section -- (once the results are declared) students can click on the Maharashtra board result link

Step 3: Now, a new page will open where students need to enter the asked information such as roll no and date of birth

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Save, download the results, and take a printout for future use.

The Maharashtra board conducted the HSC Class 12 exams from March 4 to 30, 2022. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for information on results.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen