Maharashtra CET Admit Card 2022 Released For Entrance Exams On August 27

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, (Maharashtra CET) admit card 2022 has been released today, on August 25, 2022, for re-exam. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam are advised to go to the official website--mahacet.org in order to download the same.

The MHT CET admit card is being issued for the Maharashtra CET re-exam which is scheduled to be held on August 27, 2022. It should be noted that the Common Entrance Test Cell has also released the detailed exam schedule along with the MHT CET admit card.

So, the students who could not give their exam earlier due to the cancellation of the Maharashtra CET exam can now download their admit cards and appear for the exam. Those students who need to download the admit card can follow the below-mentioned steps:



Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test - mahacet.org.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Re-examination CETS 2022-2023 Hall Ticket Download & Re-examination Schedule.'

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen with the details of the Maharashtra CET re-exam and the link to download the admit card.

Step 4: Now, you will be required to enter the login credentials as per the requirement.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Take a printout for future reference. It must be noted that it is mandatory for the students to carry their admit cards to the examination hall as, without the admit card, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall and appear for the exam.

The re-exam is scheduled for MAHLL.B-5 Yrs, B.Ed., M.Ed., B.P.Ed., M.Ed. LL.B-3 Yrs.B.A.-B.Sc. B.Ed. and B. Planning, and MCA courses only and in case of any confusion, candidates are advised to check the official website.

In order to get all the latest updates regarding the same, visit the official website-- mahacet.org.