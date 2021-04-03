Making the announcement, Maharashtra Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad said that the decision has been made in wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the state.

Mumbai | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), which is popularly known as the Maharashtra Board, on Saturday announced that all students from classes 1 to 8 the state board will be passed this year without final exams. Making the announcement, Maharashtra Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad said that the decision has been made in wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the state.

Gaikwad also said that the Maharashtra Board will soon make a decision regarding conducting exams for the students of class 9th and 11th. Here it is noteworthy to mention that students have been demanding online exams this year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"Announcement: In view of the ongoing situation due to Covid 19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. A decision regarding students of class 9th and 11th will soon be taken," she said in a Tweet.

Meanwhile, class 10th and 12th board exams will be conducted offline as per schedule. The Maharashtra Board has also reduced the class 10th and 12th syllabus this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases have been rising in Maharashtra since February. On Friday, the state reported nearly 48,000 COVID cases and 202 deaths, the biggest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

Amid the rising cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said a lockdown can not be ruled out if the situation did not improve. He also said that the state may face a shortage of healthcare facilities if the present surge in coronavirus cases continued.

"We will increase the number of beds, ventilators, oxygen but what about health professionals? How will we get more manpower? In the last one year, most of them have suffered from COVID," Thackeray said in a virtual address on Friday, as reported by news agency PTI.

