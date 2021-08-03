Toppers List Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021: Check pass percentage and merit list for 2020 class 12 exams
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is going to declare HSC Class 12 2021 result on Tuesday, 3 August. The result is scheduled to be declared at 4 PM. Students can check their HSC 2021 exam results at msbshse.co.in. Other alternative websites to check Maharashtra HSC results 2021 include hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and mahresult.nic.in.
Announcing the news, Cabinet Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted "The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students."
Last year, around 15 lakh students registered for the Maha Inter Examination, and a total 90.66 per cent of regular students passed the Plus 2 exam. Here's last year's topper list:
How to check Maharashtra HSC Results 2021:
Visit Maharashtra HSC Results website at msbshse.co.in
Then click on HSC/12th Result 2021 link
Then log in using your seat number and other required details
Once you are logged in, your result will appear on the screen
Download it for future reference
Maharashtra HSC Results 2020 Top 3 Position Toppers Name:
First Rank : Gawade Amol Dilip 642 out of 650 marks
Second Rank : Amit Kisan 639 out of 650 marks
Third Rank : Chavan Dhanashri Eknath,Sahu Ritika Ramnaresh,Aditya Surendrakumar 637 out of 650 marks
Maharashtra HSC Topper list 2020: district-wise
Konkan District- 95.89%,
Pune District- 92.5 %
Nashik: 84.77 %
Mumbai: 83.85 %
Amaravati: 87.55 %
Latur: 86.08 %
Aurangabad : 88.18 %
Total pass percentage: 90.66%.
Science – 96.93%,
Arts 82.63%,
Commerce 91.27%,
MCVC – 86.07%
