Class 12 internal marks will carry a weightage of 40 per cent. Whereas, 30 per cent weightage will be put on Class 11 final exams. A total of 30 per cent weightage will be put on Class 10 board exam marks

Mumbai | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra government on Friday July 2 had declared the evaluation criteria of the HSC or Class 12 Maharashtra Board exams for the fall of 2021. This year, Maharashtra Board has evaluated the result on the basis of assessments of Class 12th, Class 11th, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10th final Board exams.

The Maharashtra Board is scheduled to declare the Class 12 Board results on August 3. The link has been activated since 4 pm.

HSC Results: Evaluation criteria

The criteria is released to award marks for the HSC exams which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board has finalized the assessment scheme after several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders.

For an objective & true reflection of a student's performance, his/her scores in college-based assessments in Std.12th & Std.11th exams, and the best 3 performing subjects in Class X board exams will be considered. #HSC #internalassessment #BoardExams #exams2021 pic.twitter.com/XvPH3Sak26 — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 2, 2021

It is no doubt an ad-hoc arrangement but one that attempts to capture the spirit of continuous assessments using credible data points. It also offers some semblance of 'normal times', with computation of Std.10th,11th marks based on assessments held during pre-Covid times#HSC pic.twitter.com/eSaD2POsvR — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 2, 2021



As per the declared evaluation criteria, a student’s scores will be totalled on the basis of Class 12th assessments along with Class 11 and the marks of the best three performing subjects of Class 10th as well.



Class 12 internal marks will carry a weightage of 40 per cent. Whereas, 30 per cent weightage will be put on Class 11 final exams. A total of 30 per cent weightage will be put on Class 10 board exam marks, in which the average of the best three subjects with highest marks of all will be considered for the evaluation.

A Result Committee headed by the school/college Principal comprising of six teachers will be responsible for finalisation of results and safekeeping of records.



If any student is not satisfied with the marks given as per Maharashtra HSC evaluation criteria, he/she can appear for examination in the upcoming months for improvement of scores. The details on these exams will be announced by the Maharashtra Board on its official website.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma