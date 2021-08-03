Mumbai | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra government on Friday July 2 had declared the evaluation criteria of the HSC or Class 12 Maharashtra Board exams for the fall of 2021. This year, Maharashtra Board has evaluated the result on the basis of assessments of Class 12th, Class 11th, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10th final Board exams.

The Maharashtra Board is scheduled to declare the Class 12 Board results on August 3. The link has been activated since 4 pm.

HSC Results: Evaluation criteria

The criteria is released to award marks for the HSC exams which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board has finalized the assessment scheme after several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders.

 


As per the declared evaluation criteria, a student’s scores will be totalled on the basis of Class 12th assessments along with Class 11 and the marks of the best three performing subjects of Class 10th as well.

Class 12 internal marks will carry a weightage of 40 per cent. Whereas, 30 per cent weightage will be put on Class 11 final exams. A total of 30 per cent weightage will be put on Class 10 board exam marks, in which the average of the best three subjects with highest marks of all will be considered for the evaluation.

Also Read
Toppers List Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021: 46 students get 100 pc,..
Toppers List Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2021: 46 students get 100 pc,..

A Result Committee headed by the school/college Principal comprising of six teachers will be responsible for finalisation of results and safekeeping of records.

If any student is not satisfied with the marks given as per Maharashtra HSC evaluation criteria, he/she can appear for examination in the upcoming months for improvement of scores. The details on these exams will be announced by the Maharashtra Board on its official website.

Also Read
LIVE Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021: HSC result declared, 99.63 pc..
LIVE Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021: HSC result declared, 99.63 pc..

Posted By: Mukul Sharma