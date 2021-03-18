Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: According to the dates declared by the MSSHSEB, the SSC (class 10th) board exams will start from April 29, 2021, while the HSC (class 12th)will commence from April 23, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Thursday declared the dates for class 10th and class 12th board exams 2021. According to the dates declared by the MSSHSEB, the SSC (class 10th) board exams will start from April 29, 2021, while the HSC (class 12th) will commence from April 23, 2021.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan