Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: Class 10th, 12th exams to begin from April | Check complete date sheet here
New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the date sheet of class 10th and 12th exams. The offline exams will take place in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Latur, Konkan and Amravati in April-May 2021.
The date sheet of Class 10 and 12 board exams have been announced on the official site of MSBSHSE. As of now, the board has released the tentative time table, and the final one would be announced if they receive any objections against it.
Maharashtra SSC Exam Date Sheet 2021
According to the date sheet released, Class 10th board exams will commence from April 29, 2021, and end on May 20, 2021. The exams will take place for 1st/2nd or 3rd Language Paper. The exam will be held in two shifts, that is, morning and afternoon. The morning shift will run from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while the afternoon shift will begin from 3 pm to 6 pm.
(pic credit: MSBSHSE official website)
Maharashtra HSC Exam Date Sheet 2021
According to the date sheet released, the class 12th board exam will begin on April 23, 2021, and end on May 21, 2021. The exams for both Vocational and General stream students will commence from April 23, 2021, with an English subject exam. Apart from releasing the General and Bifocal exam for the Old and New syllabus, the board has announced the date sheet of the Vocational exam for both Old and New.
|
Dates
|
Timing
|
1st Half Subject
|
Timing
|
2nd Half Subject
|
April 23
|
10:30 a.m.
|
English (01)
|
-
|
-
|
April 24
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Hindi
|
|
German
Japanese
Persian
Avesta-Pahalavi
|
April 26
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Marathi (02)
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
Urdu (5)
Ardhamagadhi
Spanish
|
April 27
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Sanskrit
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
Russian
Arabic
|
April 28
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Secretarial practics
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
Home management (A/S)
|
April 29
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Hindi literature
Marathi literature
Hindi Applied
Maharashtra Prakrut
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
History & Development of Indian Music (A)
|
April 30
|
10:30 a.m.
|
-
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
Organisation of Commerce & management
Food Science & Technology
|
May 3
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Cooperation (A/C) (53)
Physics
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
-
|
May 4
|
10:30 a.m.
|
-
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
Philosophy
|
May 5
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Chemistry
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
Political Science
|
May 6
|
10:30 a.m.
|
-
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
Logic
|
May 7
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Mathematics & Statistics (A/S)
Mathematics & Statistics (C)
|Percussion Instruments (A)
|
May 8
|
10:30 a.m.
|
-
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
History (A/S/C)
|
May 10
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Textiles (A/S)
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
Bookkeeping & Accountancy (A/S/C)
|
May 11
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Biology (S)
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
History of art & appreciation (A)
(Painting, sculpture, architecture)
|
May 12
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Geology (S)
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
Economics (A/S/C)
|
May 15
|
10:30 a.m.
|
-
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
Geography (A/S/C)
|
May 17
|
10:30 a.m.
|
-
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
Sociology (A/S/C)
|
May 18
|
10:30 a.m.
|
(Vocational) BI-Focal Courses Paper-II, Technical Group Paper-II
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
Education (A/S)
|
10:30 a.m.
|
COMMERCE GROUP PAPER-I
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
Multi skill technician (general engineering
Multi skill technician (electrical)
Multi skill technician (gardening)
Landscaping & nursery management
Electronics & hardware installation technician & computing peripherals
Multi skill technician (food processing)
Banking financial services & insurance business correspondent
Media & entertainment - animator
|
10:30 a.m.
|
General Civil Engg(S) (A4)
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
Automotive service technician
Retail sales associate
Healthcare general
Duty assistant
Beauty therapist
Sports - physical
Trainer
Agriculture
Microirrigation
Technician
Tourism & Hospitality - customer service executive (meet & greet)
|
10:30 a.m.
|
AGRICULTURE GROUP PAPER-1
|
10:30 a.m.
|
FISHERY GROUP PAPER-I
|
May 19
|
-
|
-
|
3- 6 p.m.
|
Psychology (A/S/C)
|
May 20
|
10:30 a.m.
|
(Vocational) BI-Focal Courses Paper-II, Technical Group Paper-II
Electrical maintenance (A/S/C)
Mechanical maintenance (A/S/C)
Scooter & motorcycle servicing (A/S/C)
|
3 to 5 p.m.
|
Occupational orientation
|
10:30 a.m.
|
General civil engineering (A/S/C)
Electronics (A/S/C)
Computer science (A/S/C)
|
|
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Commerce Group Paper - II
Banking (A/S/C)
Office management (A/S/C)
Marketing & Salesmanship (A/S/C)
Small industries & self employment (A/S/C)
|
|
|
May 21
|
10:30 a.m.
|
Child development
Defence Studies (A/S/C)
|
3 to 6 p.m.
|
Agriculture Science & technology (A/S/C)
Animal Science & technology (A/S/C)
Maharashtra SSC & HSC Practical Exam 2021
The practical exams of class 10th and 12 will be held between April and May. Practical exams of HSC will commence from April 1 and will end on April 22, 2021. SSC Practical exams will be from April 9 to April 28, 2021.
Maharashtra SSC & HSC Result 2021
The results of the Maharashtra Board Exam 2021 will be released around July and August. Maharashtra Board HSC results will be released in the last week of July, and Maharashtra Board SSC results will be released in the last week of August.
Maharashtra HSC General & bifocal Time Table 2021 (Revised)
Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv