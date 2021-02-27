Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: The date sheet of Class 10 and 12 board exams have been announced on the official site of MSBSHSE. Here check out the dates, timing and other detail

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the date sheet of class 10th and 12th exams. The offline exams will take place in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Nashik, Kolhapur, Latur, Konkan and Amravati in April-May 2021.

The date sheet of Class 10 and 12 board exams have been announced on the official site of MSBSHSE. As of now, the board has released the tentative time table, and the final one would be announced if they receive any objections against it.

Maharashtra SSC Exam Date Sheet 2021

According to the date sheet released, Class 10th board exams will commence from April 29, 2021, and end on May 20, 2021. The exams will take place for 1st/2nd or 3rd Language Paper. The exam will be held in two shifts, that is, morning and afternoon. The morning shift will run from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while the afternoon shift will begin from 3 pm to 6 pm.

(pic credit: MSBSHSE official website)

(pic credit: MSBSHSE official website)

(pic credit: MSBSHSE official website)

(pic credit: MSBSHSE official website)

Maharashtra HSC Exam Date Sheet 2021

According to the date sheet released, the class 12th board exam will begin on April 23, 2021, and end on May 21, 2021. The exams for both Vocational and General stream students will commence from April 23, 2021, with an English subject exam. Apart from releasing the General and Bifocal exam for the Old and New syllabus, the board has announced the date sheet of the Vocational exam for both Old and New.

Dates Timing 1st Half Subject Timing 2nd Half Subject April 23 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. English (01) - - April 24 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Hindi German Japanese Persian Avesta-Pahalavi April 26 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Marathi (02)

Gujarati (03)

Kannada (04)

Sindhi(05)

Malayalam (08)

Tamil (09)

Telugu (10)

Punjabi (11)

Bengali (12) 3- 6 p.m. Urdu (5)

French (13)

Pali (35) Ardhamagadhi Spanish April 27 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Sanskrit 3- 6 p.m. Russian Arabic April 28 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Secretarial practics 3- 6 p.m. Home management (A/S) April 29 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m.

. Hindi literature Marathi literature Hindi Applied Maharashtra Prakrut 3- 6 p.m. History & Development of Indian Music (A) April 30 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. - 3- 6 p.m. Organisation of Commerce & management Food Science & Technology May 3 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Cooperation (A/C) (53) Physics 3- 6 p.m. - May 4 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. - 3- 6 p.m. Philosophy May 5 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Chemistry 3- 6 p.m. Political Science May 6 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. - 3- 6 p.m. Logic May 7 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Mathematics & Statistics (A/S) Mathematics & Statistics (C) Percussion Instruments (A) May 8 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. - 3- 6 p.m. History (A/S/C) May 10 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Textiles (A/S) 3- 6 p.m. Bookkeeping & Accountancy (A/S/C) May 11 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Biology (S) 3- 6 p.m. History of art & appreciation (A) (Painting, sculpture, architecture) May 12 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Geology (S) 3- 6 p.m. Economics (A/S/C) May 15 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. - 3- 6 p.m. Geography (A/S/C) May 17 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. - 3- 6 p.m. Sociology (A/S/C) May 18 10:30 a.m.

to

1:00 p.m. (Vocational) BI-Focal Courses Paper-II, Technical Group Paper-II

Electrical Maintenance (S) (A1)

Mechanical Maintenance (S) (A2)

Scooter and Motor Cycle(A3)

Servicing (A/S/C) 3- 6 p.m. Education (A/S) 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. COMMERCE GROUP PAPER-I

Banking (A/S/C) (A5)

Office Management (A/S/C) (A7)

Marketing and Salesmanship (A/S/C) (A8)

Small Industries and Self-Employment (A/S/C) (A9) 3- 6 p.m. Multi skill technician (general engineering Multi skill technician (electrical) Multi skill technician (gardening) Landscaping & nursery management Electronics & hardware installation technician & computing peripherals Multi skill technician (food processing) Banking financial services & insurance business correspondent Media & entertainment - animator 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. General Civil Engg(S) (A4)

Electronics(S) (C2)

Computer Science (S) (D9) 3- 6 p.m. Automotive service technician Retail sales associate Healthcare general Duty assistant Beauty therapist Sports - physical Trainer Agriculture Microirrigation Technician Tourism & Hospitality - customer service executive (meet & greet) 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. AGRICULTURE GROUP PAPER-1

Animal Science and Dairying (S) (B2)

Crop Science (S) (B4)

Horticulture (S) (B5) 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. FISHERY GROUP PAPER-I

Fish Processing Technology (B9)(A/S/C)

Fresh Water Fish Culture (C1)(A/S/C) May 19 - - 3- 6 p.m. Psychology (A/S/C) May 20 10:30 a.m.

to

1:00 p.m. (Vocational) BI-Focal Courses Paper-II, Technical Group Paper-II Electrical maintenance (A/S/C) Mechanical maintenance (A/S/C) Scooter & motorcycle servicing (A/S/C) 3 to 5 p.m. Occupational orientation 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. General civil engineering (A/S/C) Electronics (A/S/C) Computer science (A/S/C) 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Commerce Group Paper - II Banking (A/S/C) Office management (A/S/C) Marketing & Salesmanship (A/S/C) Small industries & self employment (A/S/C) May 21 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Child development Defence Studies (A/S/C) 3 to 6 p.m. Agriculture Science & technology (A/S/C) Animal Science & technology (A/S/C)



Maharashtra SSC & HSC Practical Exam 2021

The practical exams of class 10th and 12 will be held between April and May. Practical exams of HSC will commence from April 1 and will end on April 22, 2021. SSC Practical exams will be from April 9 to April 28, 2021.

Maharashtra SSC & HSC Result 2021

The results of the Maharashtra Board Exam 2021 will be released around July and August. Maharashtra Board HSC results will be released in the last week of July, and Maharashtra Board SSC results will be released in the last week of August.

Maharashtra HSC General & bifocal Time Table 2021 (Revised)

Dates Timing 1st Half Subject Timing 2nd Half Subject April 23 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. English (01) - - April 24 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Hindi German Japanese Persian Avesta-Pahalavi April 26 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Marathi (02)

Gujarati (03)

Kannada (04)

Sindhi(05)

Malayalam (08)

Tamil (09)

Telugu (10)

Punjabi (11)

Bengali (12) 3- 6 p.m. Urdu (5)

French (13)

Pali (35) Ardhamagadhi Spanish April 27 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Sanskrit 3- 6 p.m. Russian Arabic April 28 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Secretarial practics 3- 6 p.m. Home management (A/S) April 29 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m.

. Hindi literature Marathi literature Hindi Applied Maharashtra Prakrut 3- 6 p.m. History & Development of Indian Music (A) April 30 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. - 3- 6 p.m. Organisation of Commerce & management Food Science & Technology May 3 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Cooperation (A/C) (53) Physics 3- 6 p.m. - May 4 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. - 3- 6 p.m. Philosophy May 5 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Chemistry 3- 6 p.m. Political Science May 6 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. - 3- 6 p.m. Logic May 7 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Mathematics & Statistics (A/S) Mathematics & Statistics (C) Percussion Instruments (A) May 8 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. - 3- 6 p.m. History (A/S/C) May 10 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Textiles (A/S) 3- 6 p.m. Bookkeeping & Accountancy (A/S/C) May 11 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Biology (S) 3- 6 p.m. History of art & appreciation (A) (Painting, sculpture, architecture) May 12 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Geology (S) 3- 6 p.m. Economics (A/S/C) May 15 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. - 3- 6 p.m. Geography (A/S/C) May 17 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. - 3- 6 p.m. Sociology (A/S/C) May 18 10:30 a.m.

to

1:00 p.m. (Vocational) BI-Focal Courses Paper-II, Technical Group Paper-II

Electrical Maintenance (S) (A1)

Mechanical Maintenance (S) (A2)

Scooter and Motor Cycle(A3)

Servicing (A/S/C) 3- 6 p.m. Education (A/S) 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. COMMERCE GROUP PAPER-I

Banking (A/S/C) (A5)

Office Management (A/S/C) (A7)

Marketing and Salesmanship (A/S/C) (A8)

Small Industries and Self-Employment (A/S/C) (A9) 3- 6 p.m. Multi skill technician (general engineering Multi skill technician (electrical) Multi skill technician (gardening) Landscaping & nursery management Electronics & hardware installation technician & computing peripherals Multi skill technician (food processing) Banking financial services & insurance business correspondent Media & entertainment - animator 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. General Civil Engg(S) (A4)

Electronics(S) (C2)

Computer Science (S) (D9) 3- 6 p.m. Automotive service technician Retail sales associate Healthcare general Duty assistant Beauty therapist Sports - physical Trainer Agriculture Microirrigation Technician Tourism & Hospitality - customer service executive (meet & greet) 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. AGRICULTURE GROUP PAPER-1

Animal Science and Dairying (S) (B2)

Crop Science (S) (B4)

Horticulture (S) (B5) 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. FISHERY GROUP PAPER-I

Fish Processing Technology (B9)(A/S/C)

Fresh Water Fish Culture (C1)(A/S/C) May 19 - - 3- 6 p.m. Psychology (A/S/C) May 20 10:30 a.m.

to

1:00 p.m. (Vocational) BI-Focal Courses Paper-II, Technical Group Paper-II Electrical maintenance (A/S/C) Mechanical maintenance (A/S/C) Scooter & motorcycle servicing (A/S/C) 3 to 5 p.m. Occupational orientation 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. General civil engineering (A/S/C) Electronics (A/S/C) Computer science (A/S/C) 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Commerce Group Paper - II Banking (A/S/C) Office management (A/S/C) Marketing & Salesmanship (A/S/C) Small industries & self employment (A/S/C) May 21 10:30 a.m.

to

1:30 p.m. Child development Defence Studies (A/S/C) 3 to 6 p.m. Agriculture Science & technology (A/S/C) Animal Science & technology (A/S/C)

*Tentative

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv