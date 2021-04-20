Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: The MSBSHSE has cancelled the Class 10 Board exams in wake of the frightening spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has cancelled the Class 10 Board exams in wake of the frightening spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the state board had postponed the exams to be held in June.

Announcing the decision to cancel Board exams, State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said: “Health and safety of students & teachers are our topmost priority.”

Gaikwad said that the criterion on the basis of which results will be declared for class 10th and date of result declaration will soon be announced.

Earlier, the MSBSHSE had announced cancellation of practical exams for Maharashtra SSC students. Instead of practicals, the students were asked to submit assignments in their respective schools.

The Class 12 exams still stand postponed but the state board is yet to announce the revised dates for the exams this year. Regarding class 12 exams, Gaikwad said that the government is “closely monitoring the situation”.

The decision by MSBSHSE to cancel the Class 10 exams follows the CBSE's move to cancel Class 10 exams and postpone Class 12 exams in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Earlier this month, Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with senior officials in which it was decided to cancel class 10 board exams for CBSE and postpone class 12 exams. After the decision, Gaikwad had said that Maharashtra Board will study the decision taken by CBSE before taking a final call.

Similarly, following the CBSE's decision, the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also cancelled the Class 10 (ICSE) exams while postposing the Class 12 (ISC) exams.

Also, the option for ICSE Class 10 students to appear later has been withdrawn. Earlier, the CISCE had announced that class 10 students will get an option to either write the exams later or get evaluated on the basis of an alternative criteria.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta