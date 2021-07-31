Maharashtra 12th Result 2021: Those students who will be not satisfied with their HSC results will be allowed to take improvement exams. scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) was expected to declare Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. However, now the state board has issued an official notice saying that the MSBSHSE Class 12 Result 2021 will not be declared today.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, an MSBSHSE official has said, "A link activated by the MSBSHSE meant for confirmation of seat number was mistaken for the results link, leaving students and parents anxious."

For the first time, Maharashtra Board will declare all the HSC students 'Pass'. “After severalrounds of consultations with various stakeholders, we have finalised the assessment mode and the policy for the tabulation of marks for Std.12th HSC board students. Given the pandemic situation, the state board is permitted to pass all students,” the education minister had earlier said.

How to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2021?

Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board--mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Click on the HSC Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number, etc.

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: HSC Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Those students who will be not satisfied with their HSC results will be allowed to take improvement exams. “Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted can appear in the next couple of examinations for improvement in scores to be conducted by the board,” the education minister had said.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

- 40 per cent of weightage to Class 12 exams – unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams.



- 30 per cent to Class 11 exams

- 30 per cent to an average of the 'best of three; subjects of Class 10

Since the MSBSHSE Class 12 board exam was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra Board has decided to conduct Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 or non-professional courses.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the Maharashtra board or English Jagran for the latest update on Maharashtra HSC Result 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv