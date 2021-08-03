LIVE Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2021: The MSBSHSE on Tuesday declared the class 12th (HSC) Result 2021 on its official website at mahresults.nic.in. As per the results, a total of 99.63 pc students clear class 12 exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be declaring the class 12th board exam result 2021 today. Students waiting for the class 12 result can check their scorecard on the official website of the MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org. As per the information given by Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, the MSBSHSE Class 12 Result 2021 link will be activated at around 4 pm after which the students can download their scorecard.

Meanwhile, according to a report by News18, the MSBSHSE Class 12 Result has been declared by the state board, but the link to download the scorecard will be activated at 4 pm on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org. The report further stated that a total of 99.63 per cent of the 12 lakh students have passed the exam. This is the highest ever pass percentage by the Maharashtra Board.

Region-wise, the Konkan division recorded the best pass percentage with 99.81 per cent while Aurangabad was the least performing area with 99.73 per cent of students from the region clearing the exam. 6,542 schools obtained 100 per cent results, while 46 students have scored 100 per cent marks in the HSC exams. Last year, 90.66 per cent of the toatl 12.1 lakh students cleared the Maharashtra HSC exams, while in 2019, the pass percentage was recorded at 85.88 per cent.

Here's how to check Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 Exam Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to one of the websites -- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, or hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

Step 2: Click on HSC 12th result 2021

Step 3: Enter roll number as per your admit card

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download and take a print out for future reference

How to check Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2021 through Digilocker:

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter OTP received on mobile no.

Step 4: Set username, password

Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number

Step 6: Sign in. Your 12th result 2021 will appear on the screen

List of other websites to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2021:

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

maharesult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

msbshse.co.in

hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

digilocker.gov.in

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2021 Evaluation Criteria:

The Maharashtra Board, this, year, prepared the Class 12th Board Exam Result by using the alternative evaluation criteria as the written exams were cancelled in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The Maharashtra Board has used the 30:30:40 formula, in which the board has taken into account the marks obtained by the students in the past three years. Thus, 30 per cent weightage has been given to class 10 and 11 results each, and 40 per cent weightage to 12th internals and practicals.

Maharashtra HSC Result data in 2020:

In 2020, MSBSHSE declared the 12th result on July 16. Out of 14,20,575 students who had appeared for the exam, as many as 12,81,712 cleared the exam. The pass percentage was at 90.66 per cent. This year, however, the board has said that all students will be declared pass.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan