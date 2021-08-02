The results are likely to be released at 4 pm on the official website of MSBSHSE; msbshse.co.in.

Mumbai/Pune | Jagran Education Desk: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is scheduled to announce the Class 12 or HSC results for the fall of 2021 on August 3. The results are likely to be released at 4 pm on the official website of MSBSHSE; msbshse.co.in.

“The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students,” Varsha Gaikwad Minister for School Education in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. “I thank all colleges, teachers for going beyond their call of duty and ensuring that the results are finalised in a short span of time. Thank you Teachers!,” Gaikwad added.

📢 𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students. #HSC #results #InternalAssessment @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse pic.twitter.com/kfNBZNGFyh — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 2, 2021

Apart from the official website, the HSC results 2021 will also be released on following websites:

1.) hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

2.) hscresult.mkcl.org and

3.) mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021: How to check the results?

- One first needs to visit the official website of MSBSHSE – mahahsscboard.in

- The second step involves clicking on the link ‘MSBSHSE HSC Result 2021’

- Further, enter your credentials and submit the related details

- Your result will be displayed on the screen

- You can download your scorecard for future reference.

About 14 lakh candidates had registered for the HSC exam this year.



However, the Class 12 exams had to be cancelled amid surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of pandemic. The results will instead be based on an internal assessment scheme with a 40:30:30 formula to mark the students. The 40 per cent weightage will be given to Class 12 internals, 30 per cent weightage will be put on Class 11 final score whereas the 30 per cent weightage will be put on the mean score of the best of three papers of Class 10.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma