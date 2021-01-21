Maharashtra 10th, 12th Exam Dates: The board exams are usually conducted in February and March, however, owing to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the state education board has rescheduled the dates for the board exams this year.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ending the wait of lakhs of students across the state, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday announced the dates for the Maharashtra School Certificate (SSC or Class 10th) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC or Class 12th) board exams.

As per the date sheet announced by the state Education Minister, Varsh Gaikwad, the written exams for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Class 12 will start from April 23 and will continue till May 29. The board exams for the MSBSHSE Class 10th will begin from April 29 and will continue till May 31.

The board exams are usually conducted in February and March, however, owing to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the state education board has rescheduled the dates for the board exams this year.

Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, also announced the dates for practical exams for class 10th and class 12th board exams. As per the date sheet, the practical exams for Class 12 or HSC will be held between April 1 and 22, and for Class 10 or SSC between April 9 and 28.

"The written exams for Class 12 will be held between April 23 and May 29, and for Class 10 between April 29 and May 31. We are trying to declare the results of Classes 12 and 10 by July-end and August-end, respectively," Varsha Gaikwad, as quoted by news agency PTI, said, adding that the Maharashtra MSBSHSE board has already reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent to reduce the burden of the students.

To a query, Gaikwad said around 38 per cent of students were attending classes in schools, as on January 18. Schools and junior colleges for Classes 9 to 12 had reopened in parts of the state earlier this month based on the COVID-19 situation in respective areas.

Schools will reopen for classes 5 to 8 in Maharashtra from January 27. In Mumbai, however, the BMC said that schools and colleges in Mumbai will stay shut "till further orders".

