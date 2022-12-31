Maharashtra 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023: HSC, SSC Board Exams To Commence From Feb; Full Schedule

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE on Saturday announced the final timetables for Maharastra SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) 2023 exams. For the academic session, 2022-23 the Class 10 SSC exams Maharashtra board will start on March 2, the HSC exam 2023 will be conducted from February 21. All the students can now check the full date sheet on the official website mahahsscboard.in

According to the release schedule of MSBSHSE, Class 10 exams will start with the First Language papers (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi) and Second or Third Language papers (German, French) on March 2 and end with the Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography on March 25.

Meanwhile, the Maha HSC Class 12 exams will begin with English (01) on February 21 followed by Hindi, German, Japanese, Chinese and Persian on February 22. The MSBHSE Class 12 exam will get over on March 20 with the Sociology (A/S/C) papers.

According to the date sheet, Maharashtra board exams are scheduled to be held in two sessions, the morning session will be held from 11 am to 2 pm and the evening session will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Check Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates 2023

Class Exams Begin Exams End

Maharashtra HSC 2023 Exams February 21, 2022. March 21, 2022.

Maharashtra SSC 2023 Exams March 2, 2022, March 25, 2022.

Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2023 Datesheet

Exam Date Subjects

2-Mar-2023--First Language: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi in 1st Half (Starts at 11 am)

--Second or Third Language: German, French in 2nd Half (Starts at 3 pm)

3-Mar-2023 --Second or Third Language: Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi

4-Mar-2023 --Multi Skill Assistant Technician/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty, Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality, Food& Beverage Service Trainee, Agriculture -Solanaceous, Crop Cultivator, Electronics & Hardware Field Technician Other Home Appliances, Home Care- Home Health Aide, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Power-Consumer Energy, Meter Technician, Apparels Sewing Machine, Operator, Plumber General

6-Mar-2023--First language (English), Third Language (Third Language)

8-Mar-2023--Second or Third language: Hindi, Second or Third Language (Composite Course): Hindi

10-Mar-2023--Second or Third language: Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian

13-Mar-2023--Mathematics Part-1 (Algebra), Arithmetic (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)



15-Mar-2023--Mathematics Part-II (Geometry)

17-Mar-2023--Science and Technology (Part I), Physiology, Hygiene & Home Science (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)

20-Mar-2023--Science and Technology Part-II

23-Mar-2023--Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science

March 25-Mar-2023--Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography

Maharashtra Board HSC Exam 2023 Datesheet (Tentative)





February 21, 2023--English (01) Morning Shift (11 AM - 2 PM)

February 22, 2023--Hindi Morning Shift (11 AM - 2 PM)

German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian

February 23, 2023--Marathi (02), Gujarati (03), Kannada (06), Sindhi(07), Malayalam (08), Tamil (09), Telugu (10), Punjabi (11), Bengali (12) Morning Shift (11 AM - 2 PM)

--Urdu (5), French (13), Spanish (25), Pali (35) Evening Shift (3PM to 6PM)

February 24, 2023--Maharashtri Prakrut, Sanskrit--Morning Shift (11 AM - 2 PM)

--Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic--Evening Shift (3PM to 6PM)

February 25, 2023--Organisation of Commerce and Management--Morning Shift (11 AM - 2 PM)

February 27, 2023--Logic, Physics-- Morning Shift (11 AM - 2 PM)

February 28, 2023--Secretarial practice, Home management (A/S)-- Morning Shift (11 AM - 2 PM)

March 1, 2023--Chemistry--Morning Shift (11 AM - 2 PM)

--Political Science-- Evening Shift (3PM to 6PM)

March 3, 2023--Mathematics and Statistics (A/S), Mathematics and Statistics (C)--Morning Shift (11 AM - 2 PM)

--Percussion Instruments (A)-- Evening Shift (3PM to 6PM)

March 4, 2023--Child Development, Agriculture Science and Technology (A/S/C), Animal Science and Technology (A/S/C)-- Morning Shift (11 AM - 2 PM)

March 6, 2023--Cooperation (A/C)--Morning Shift (11 AM - 2 PM)

March 7, 2023--Biology (S), History & Development of Indian Music (A)--Morning Shift (11 AM - 2 PM)

--Biology (S), History and Development of Indian Music (A) Evening Shift (3pm to 6pm)

March 9, 2023--Geology (S) Morning shift

--Economics (A/S/C)-- Evening shift

March 10, 2023--Textiles (A/S)-- Morning Shift

--Bookkeeping and Accountancy (A/S/C)-- Evening Shift

March 11, 2023--Food Science & Technology

--Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation (Painting, Sculpture, Architecture)

March 13, 2023--Vocational Paper 1, Commerce Group Paper 1, Agriculture Group Paper 1, Fishry Group Paper 1

--Education (S)

March 14, 2023--Psychology (A/S/C)

March 15, 2023--Vocational Paper 2, Commerce Group Paper 2, Agriculture Group Paper 2, Fishry Group Paper 2

--Occupational Orientation: Library and Information Science (A)--Evening Shift

March 16, 2023---Geography (A/S/C)--Evening Shift

March 17, 2023--History (A/S/C)--Evening Shift

March 18, 2023--Defence Studies (A/S/C)--Evening Shift

March 20, 2023--- Sociology (A/S/C)--Evening Shift