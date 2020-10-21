MAH MHMCT, MArch, MCA CET admit card 2020 released:Check out the steps to download hall tickets for common entrance exam for MArch, MHMCT, MCA entrance exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The State Common Entrance Examination Cell of Maharashtra has released the hall tickets for common entrance exam for MArch, MHMCT, MCA entrance exams. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can visit the examining boy's official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The admit card download facility will be available till October 28. The MCA CET exam is scheduled for October 28. The entrance exams have been postponed several times due to the pandemic.

Steps to download MAH MArch, MHMCT MCA CET 2020 admit card

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahaonline.org

Click on the link to MAH MCA CET 2020

Find the link to ‘Click here to download Hall Ticket’

Key in your registration number, password and enter captcha

Admit card will appear on the screen

Check and take a print out.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha