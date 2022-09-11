MAH CET Results 2022: Scorecards For MAH MCA Course Declared; Here's How To Check

Maharashtra State Cell has declared the results of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH CET 2022 for the MCA course. Along with the results, the education board has also released the scorecards on the official website. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to check and download the results from the official webpage -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Candidates should note that in order to download the results, they would require their application number and Date of Birth to log in. Students can access the MAH CET MCA result 2022 through the direct link.

Earlier, the education board announced the tentative schedule for the result declaration.

”CET CELL had in the press note had declared the Tentative dates of declaration of result. Now CET CELL is declaring the final dates of result declaration and making the CET score card available to the eligible candidates as per the dates mentioned,” the official notice reads.

If you also appeared in the exam, and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

MAH MCA CET 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official webpage -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ' MAH CET Result for MCA course' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter the details as asked

Step 4: Once submitted, the MAH CET Result for the MCA course will be displayed in front of the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

The education board conducted the exam on August 4 and 5, 2022, and the re-exam of the same took place on August 29, 2022.

Further, candidates are required to obtain minimum marks as per their category in order to pass the exam.

Candidates who will clear the exam will be further eligible to get admission to the MCA courses offered by the colleges in Maharashtra. Candidates who qualify for the MAH CET will be allotted admission via the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).