MAH CET Result 2022: Scorecards For BPlanning Declared At cetcell.mahacet.org; Here's How To Check

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has declared the MAH BPlanning CET 2022 result today (September 2). Students who appeared in the exam can check and download their results from the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Further, students should check that in order to download the MAH BPlanning CET score card, students would require their application number and date of birth. The education board conducted the exam for the BPlanning programme from August 23 to 25 in online mode.

Students who want to enroll in the Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning) programme for the academic year 2022-23, appeared for the exam.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

MAH BPlanning CET Result 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ‘MAH BPlanning CET 2022 score card’

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front of the students

Step 4: Now, students need to enter their details as asked such as application number and date of birth

Step 5: The MAH BPlanning CET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

What details will the MAH BPlanning CET 2022 scorecard contain?

Information such as the candidate's name, roll number, parent's name, section-wise category, marks secured, maximum marks, and other details will be present on the scorecard. Those candidates who appeared for the re-examination in their 1st attempt should know that the attempt will be nullified, and their Re-Examination 2nd Attempt will be considered for scoring. For more details, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website.