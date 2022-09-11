MAH CET Result 2022: Scorecards For B.Ed, M.Ed, B.Ed Integrated Released At cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH CET Result 2022 has been declared for candidates who appeared for the MAH M.Ed CET, MAH B.A.B.Ed.-B.Sc.B.Ed. Four Years Integrated CET and MAH-B.Ed.-M.Ed. Three Years Integrated CET exam. The education body has released the results on the official website. Students are advised to visit the official webpage in order to check and download the result -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Students should note that along with the results, the education body has also released the scorecards of the exam. Students can download the document from the website. Since the results have been declared, the direct link for the resuslts has also been made available.

Further, in order to download the results, students are advised to keep their admit card handy as they would require information such as application number and date of birth in order to log in.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

MAH CET Result 2022- Here is how to check

Step 1: Go to the official webpage -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'MAH CET Results' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their application number and date of birth

Step 4: Once submitted, the MAH CET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

The education board conducted the MAH B.A.B.Sc.B.Ed CET 2022 on August 4 and 27, 2022. On the other hand, the entrance exam for MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed began on August 2, 2022, and came to an end on August 27, 2022. MAH M.Ed CET exam was conducted on August 2, 2022, and the education board conducted a re-exam on August 27, 2022.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for further information.