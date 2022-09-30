MAH CET Counselling 2022 : Registration Process For 3 Year LLB Course Begins At cetcell.mahacet.org

The counselling registration process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) LLB 2022 has been started by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. Students who wish to register for the counselling process are advised to check the official website -- llb3cap22.mahacet.org

Students should note that the last date to register for the centralized Admission Process (CAP) has been set as October 10. The merit list for the first round of counselling will be released by the CET on October 15, 2022.

If you also want to register for the MHT CET Law 2022 counselling process, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

MH CET LLB Counselling 2022: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website -- llb3cap22.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'registration' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates need to register with their login credentials such as application number and roll number

Step 4: Students have to upload the relevant documents

Step 5: Now, students need to pay the fees and click on submit

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the form for future use.

MH CET LLB Counselling 2022: Document Required

Colour photograph

Signature

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Graduation mark sheets

Application form of MH CET law 2022

MH CET 3-year LLB scorecard

Caste certificate (if any)

Eligibility certificate Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates

Domicile certificate or birth certificate.

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022 schedule – Important Dates

Provisional category-wise seats - Seat Matrix -- September 29, 2022

Registrations and options to colleges for MS, and OMS candidates -- September 30, 2022, to October 10, 2022

Registrations and options to colleges for NRI, PIO, OCI, FNS, and CIWGC candidates -- September 30, 2022, to November 5, 2022

Alphabetical Merit list -- October 15, 2022

Allocation -- October 21, 2022

Reporting -- October 22 to 29, 2022

Display of filled and vacant seats -- November 11, 2022

The education body conducted the MAH CET LLB 3 Years examination on August 4, 2022, and on September 10, 2022, the results were declared.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information related to the counselling process.