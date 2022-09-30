MAH CET Counselling 2022 : Registration Process For 3 Year LLB Course Begins At cetcell.mahacet.org

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 04:53 PM IST
The counselling registration process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) LLB 2022 has been started by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. Students who wish to register for the counselling process are advised to check the official website -- llb3cap22.mahacet.org
Students should note that the last date to register for the centralized Admission Process (CAP) has been set as October 10. The merit list for the first round of counselling will be released by the CET on October 15, 2022.
If you also want to register for the MHT CET Law 2022 counselling process, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.
MH CET LLB Counselling 2022: How To Apply
Step 1: Go to the official website -- llb3cap22.mahacet.org
Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'registration' -- click on that
Step 3: Now, candidates need to register with their login credentials such as application number and roll number
Step 4: Students have to upload the relevant documents
Step 5: Now, students need to pay the fees and click on submit
NOTE: Download and take a printout of the form for future use.
MH CET LLB Counselling 2022: Document Required
Colour photograph
Signature
Class 10 mark sheet
Class 12 mark sheet
Graduation mark sheets
Application form of MH CET law 2022
MH CET 3-year LLB scorecard
Caste certificate (if any)
Eligibility certificate Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates
Domicile certificate or birth certificate.
MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022 schedule – Important Dates
Provisional category-wise seats - Seat Matrix -- September 29, 2022
Registrations and options to colleges for MS, and OMS candidates -- September 30, 2022, to October 10, 2022
Registrations and options to colleges for NRI, PIO, OCI, FNS, and CIWGC candidates -- September 30, 2022, to November 5, 2022
Alphabetical Merit list -- October 15, 2022
Allocation -- October 21, 2022
Reporting -- October 22 to 29, 2022
Display of filled and vacant seats -- November 11, 2022
The education body conducted the MAH CET LLB 3 Years examination on August 4, 2022, and on September 10, 2022, the results were declared.
Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information related to the counselling process.