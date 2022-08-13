MAH CET Admit Card 2022: Hall Tickets Released At cetcell.mahacet.org; Here's How To Download

The admit card for MAH CET 2022 has been released by the Maharashtra CET Cell. The admit card is for the MBA entrance exam. Students who registered for the exam can check and download the results from the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org

The exam conducting body will conduct the MBA entrance exam from August 23 to 25, 2022. The exam would be conducted in CBT mode. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the exam conducting body.

If you also registered for the exam and want to download the admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

MAH CET 2022 Admit Card – How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'MAH-MBA CET 2022 View Admit Card' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to log in using their credentials as asked

Step 4: The MAH CET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the document and keep it for future use.

Candidates should note that the MAH CET 2022 Admit Card is one of the most important documents that need to be carried with candidates while appearing for the exam. If in any case, candidates fail to carry the document, they will not be allowed to sit in the exam.

About The MAH CET Exam:

MAH MBA CET or MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 will be conducted for those students who wish to get enrolled in MBA courses in various state colleges in Maharashtra.

Paper pattern :

Candidates will have to go through logical Reasoning, Abstract Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension.

Further, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information regarding the exam.