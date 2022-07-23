MAH CET 2022: Admit Cards To Be Released At cetcell.mahacet.org On August 13

The MAH CET 2022 admit cards will be released on August 13 by the state Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra. Students who registered for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the admit cards are released, students can check and download the document from the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Students should note that in order to download the MAH MBA CET admit card online, they will require their login details such as application number and password. Also, once candidates get their MAH CET hall tickets they should carry them with them to the examination center along with a photo ID proof to the test centre for verification purposes.

The education body will conduct the exam on August 23, 24, and 25. Students should note that the exam will be a computer-based test. The exam will take place at various test centres across the state.

If you also registered for the exam and want to download your admit card (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How To Download MAH MBA, MMS CET 2022 eAdmit Card

Step 1: Go to the official site -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads, ‘MAH MBA, MMS CET 2022 Admit Card’ -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front of students where they need to enter their login details like application number and password

Step 4: The MAH CET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the hall ticket and print a copy for future reference

Students who want to enroll into MBA courses will appear for the exam. The exam will take place in two test centres across the state. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.