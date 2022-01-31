Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: Schools in Madhya Pradesh will reopen from February 1 with 50 per cent capacity, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday. The offline classes will resume for all the students studying in classes 1 to 12. Apart from regular schools, residential schools can also resume their functioning with 50 per cent capacity.

"Regarding the opening of the school, after consultation with the medical experts, it has been decided that the schools will be reopened from February 1, 2022. All classes from class 1 to 12 will be conducted with 50 per cent attendance. Residential schools and hostels can also be opened with 50 per cent attendance," Chief Minister's Office said on Monday.

The school reopening in Madhya Pradesh comes with a 50 per cent cap in order to ensure that the young children stay safe while avoiding the overcrowding.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had pointed out that the schools might reopen for offline classes, in the wake of improved COVID-19 situation. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also mentioned that schools would only reopen after due considerations from the experts.

"Very few coronavirus patients are admitted in hospitals. The decision on opening schools will be taken after considering the COVID-19 situation in other states…experts will be consulted. Schools will be opened only after full deliberation," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said.

Madhya Pradesh is one among many states where schools will reopen on February 1. The other states include Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

In Maharashtra’s Pune district too, schools, colleges will reopen from February 1 while in other parts of the states, educational institutions had reopened last week.

In Karnataka’s Bengaluru and in Tripura, educational institutions reopened today.





Posted By: Mukul Sharma