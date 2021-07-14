The Chief Minister said that the COVID situation is in the state is ‘under control’ at present, and added that online classes cannot be an alternative to physical classes.



Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the reopening of schools for Class 11 and Class 12 students on Wednesday. The Chief Minister said that the COVID situation is in the state is ‘under control’ at present, and added that online classes cannot be an alternative to physical classes. Colleges too will reopen from August 1 but with 50 per cent capacity.

“Corona is under control now. We’re monitoring the situation but schools haven’t opened for days. Online classes can’t be alternative for actual classes. So, it has been decided to open schools for students of class 11 to Class 12 from July 26,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chief Minister has also announced that if there is no third wave till August 15, a decision may be taken to reopen schools for smaller classes as well. As of now, the announcement has been made only for senior secondary classes, 11 and 12 only.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had pointed out that the educational institutions would only open taking into account the vaccination numbers in the state. Faculties, students and other helping staff of the institutions must get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine before for a decision to reopen the educational institutes.

As per reports, a high level committee had already given a nod to reopening. However, the final decision was taken by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh.

Madhya Pradesh has inoculated 2,41,64,013 doses of COVID-19 vaccines according to the data provided by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Cities such as Bhopal and Indore that saw high surge in COVID-19 cases both during the first and second wave of the pandemic, reported barely 10 cases a day last week.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma