Indore | Jagran Education Desk: As different states across the country are now gearing up to reopen educational institutions, the Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to reopen colleges and universities from September 15 and has also issued guidelines about the same.



Making the announcement, state's Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that students, teachers and non-teaching staff, however, would need to present their Covid-19 vaccine certificate.



Here are all the guidelines issued by the Madhya Pradesh government:



* The state government has also given a go-ahead for hostels and libraries to reopen in Madhya Pradesh.



* In order to ensure the safety of the students, separate groups will be made for practical and academic work.



* Only 50 per cent of students are allowed to attend offline classes. On the other hand, 100 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff are allowed in the school premises.



* The state government has directed colleges and universities to ensure that appropriate COVID-19 norms in their campus are followed.



* In hostels, meals would be provided in a "staggered manner". In libraries, only 50 per cent of the students will only be allowed to sit.



* Hostels will be reopened in phases and students, who are in their final year of graduation and the third year of post-graduation, will be allowed to stay in the accommodation. If in case any student shows symptoms of Covid-19, then he or she will be shifted to the isolation facility provided in the hostel.



* Students have to present their parent's consent and self-declaration form in order to get admission to the hostel.

