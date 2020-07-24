MPBSE 12th Result 2020: The board officials have also said that the candidates can also check their results at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

MPBSE 12th Result 2020: In 2019, the board had declared the class 12th result on May 5. (July 27). (file picture)

Bhopal | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or the MPBSE will declare the class 12th board examination result on Monday (July 27). The board will declare the result at around 3 pm at its official website -- mpbse.nic.in. The board officials have also said that the candidates can also check their results at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

The Madhya Pradesh board class 12 board examinations were conducted in more than 3,600 centres across the state. The exams were conducted in March this year. In 2019, the board had declared the class 12th result on May 5. However, it got delayed this year after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus in India. According to the Union Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 28,000 and claimed over 800 lives in Madhya Pradesh so far.

Here’s how the candidates will be able to check their class 12th board exam results 2020:

Step 1) Visit the official Madhya Pradesh board website at mpbse.nic.in. The candidates can also visit mpresults.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link that says “MP 12th Result 2020”

Step 3) Now enter the details asked on the website like roll number and other necessary details

Step 4) Check and verify your results

Step 5) Download your MP 12th Result 2020 in PDF format and save a printout for further reference

In 2019, Arya Jain, a student of the science stream, had topped the class 12th board exams with 486 marks. Vivek Gupta, a commerce student, also ranked first with 486 marks. Apart from them, Srijan Srivastava – from science stream (biology group) -- scored 481 marks, Drishti Sanodia – from fine arts and home science group – scored 479 marks.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Board has also ready declared the class 10th board examination results. The MP 10th Result 2020 was declared on July 4 and 62.84 per cent candidates were able to pass the exams. According to the Madhya Pradesh board, Abhinav Sharma topped the class 10th board exams. Abhinav was followed by Lakshadweep Dhakad, Priyanshu Raghuvanshi, Pawan Bhargava, Chatur Kumar Tripathi and Hariom Patidar.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma