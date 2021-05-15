Madhya Pradesh Board Exams 2021: In an official notification, the MPBSE has announced that it has decided to postpone the class 12 board exams till further notice.

Bhopal | Jagran News Desk: In a big relief to lakhs of candidates across the state, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, which is popularly known as 'MPBSE', has decided to cancel the class 10 board exams in wake of the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

In an official notification, the MPBSE has announced that it has decided to postpone the class 12 board exams till further notice. It said that students will be given information at least 20 days in advance before the beginning of the class 12 exams.

"Board exams for class 10 won't take place, mark sheets will be issued based on evaluation. Anyone who wants higher marks can sit for the exam later in the time to come. Board exams for students of class 12 have been postponed. Exams will be held when the situation improves," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as reported by DNA.

The Madhya Pradesh Board, meanwhile, also announced that class 10 students will be promoted to class 11. Earlier, the board had also declared that all students of class 1 to 8 will be evaluated without the conduction of exams.

Meanwhile, the board has announced that the students of class 10 will be promoted based on their internal assessment, pre-boards, unit tests and mid-term exams. As per the official notification, pre-boards will get 50 per cent weightage. On the other hand, unit tests and internal assessment will have a weightage of 30 and 20 per cent respectively.

Talking about the COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh, the state currently has a positivity rate of 11.8 per cent. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has credited the strict restrictions behind the decline in cases. However, he has warned that people must not drop their guard.

"The COVID-19 infection rate has dipped to 11.8 per cent from 24 per cent earlier. The weekly positivity rate has come down to 14.8 per cent. A total of 8,087 new cases were reported on Friday. But we must not drop our guard," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma