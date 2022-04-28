New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE is all set to release the results of class 10th and 12th board exams on April 29. The MP Board will release the results of both the classes at 1 pm. The MP Board results will be available on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. The MP Board 10th and 12th result 2022 will be available on official websites including mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

The MP Board results for classes 10, and 12 will also be made available on MPBSE mobile app. This year, the Madhya Pradesh Board conducted the class 10 board exams from February 18 to March 10. Meanwhile, the class 12 board exams were held between February 17 and March 12. This year, around 18 lakh candidates appeared for Madhya Pradesh Board Exams for classes 10 and 12.

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2021: Toppers List

In the year 2021, nearly 7.5 lakh students registered for the exam but exams were cancelled due to due to COVID-19 cases across the country and students were marked passed. The success rate was 100 percent but the board did not publish any MPBSE topper list that year.

MP Board Class 12th Topper List 2020:

Khushi Singh-Humanities-486-1st

Madhulata-Humanities-479-2nd

Priya Science - Maths 495 1st

Rinku Science - Maths 495 1st

Harish Carpenter-Science - Maths-491-2nd

Anushka Gupta Science - biology 490 1st

Bharat Aarya Science - biology 486 2nd

Mufaddal Arivala Commerce 487 1st

MP Board Class 10th Topper List 2020

In 2020, 8,93,336 (regular) and 2,04,110 (private) students appeared for the exams, out of which 5,60,474 students passed the exams. The overall pass percentage was 62.84 percent for class 10th wherein Abhinav Sharma, Priyanh Raghivanshi and Chatur Kumaar Tripathi were among the toppers.

1 Abhinav Sharma 300

1 Lakshdeep Dhakad 300

1 Priyanh Raghuvanshi 300

1 Pawan Bhargav 300

1 Vedika Vishwakarma 300



2 Sonam Patel

2 Sandhya Thakur

3 Vikas Sharma 299

3 Tanmay Jain 299

3 Aryan Mishra 299

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta